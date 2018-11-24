By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Akani Phuzi was most impressive in scoring a unanimous 12 round points decision over Afinni Abiodun of Nigeria to retain his WBA Pan African cruiserweight title for the first time at the Sibaya Casino in Durban on Friday night. Phuzi (90,55kg) from the Alan Toweel stable was in control throughout as he outboxed and outclassed Afinni (87,50kg) from the opening round through to round twelve. All that the challenger had was courage and guts as he managed to survive through to the last bell. Phuzi improved his record to 7-0, 3 KOs, and Afinni’s reported record dropped to 6-1-1, 5 KOs.

NKOSI RETAINS WBA PAN AFRICA TITLE

In the main supporting bout, Ayanda Nkosi (60,90kg) retained the WBA Pan African lightweight title with a unanimous 12 round points decision over Botswana’s Steven Bagwasi (60.90,kg) in an entertaining bout. Nkosi (11-1) boxed well from behind his jab and scored a knockdown in the last round to emerge a popular winner. Bagwasi’s reported record dropped to 5-1.

In a scheduled eight-rounder at junior middleweight John Bopape (69,95kg) stopped Anthony Jarmann (69,55kg) of Namibia in the sixth round.

Other Results

Featherweight: Moabi Ngaka beat Rirothe Randima, pts 4; Welterweight: Kagiso Bagwasi beat Kiabua Mafisi, pts 4; Heavyweight: Wilhelm Nebe beat Gilson Jeputers, tko 1(24 seconds of round one); Lightweight: Kutlwano Ogaketse beat Paul Mangxilana, pts 6.

The tournament was presented by Barry Lambert of Setanta Sports this being their 14th WBA Pan African title bout this year.