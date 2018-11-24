Former WBA Heavyweight Champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne made light work of New Zealand’s Junior Pati in Auckland tonight. Browne controlled the tempo of the fight and knocked Pati cold with a left hook, right uppercut combination in the fifth round. Pati slumped to the canvas and didn’t look like beating referee Lance Revill’s count. Browne’s record progresses to 27-1 (24 KO) and he claimed the WBC Asian Boxing Council silver title.



“I’m happy with how the fight went. He had a lot of support here and the atmosphere was tremendous,” Browne said. “I knew when I caught him with that uppercut he wasn’t getting up. I’ve really enjoyed my time in New Zealand and I’m hoping to come back here.” When asked about future opponents he replied: “There’s been lots of talk about Adam Kownacki and that is a fight I would love. Joe Parker has been mentioned too as has Charles Martin. We will see what happens in 2019.”