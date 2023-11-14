November 14, 2023
Ray Wheatley remembered at WBC Convention

Photo: David Finger

By David Finger

During the 61st annual WBC Convention in Tashkent, Uzbekistan a touching memorial took place remembering all of those in boxing that we lost this year. And for readers and fans of Fightnews.com®, a very familiar face was part of this memorial. Ray Wheatley, the former international editor and a frequent contributor on the boxing scene in Australia, was honored and remembered during the WBC Convention. Wheatley passed away back in June at the age of 74. Wheatley was a Hall of Fame official and former Australian heavyweight contender, but he also was one of early pioneers of this website. Wheatley was described by Fightnews.com® Editor in Chief Karl Freitag as one of the “original crew” of the webpage, having covered the boxing scene in Australia for nearly a quarter of a century.

