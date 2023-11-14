Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of the undefeated WBO #1, WBC #4 super lightweight Arnold Barboza Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs). Barboza Jr. will participate on the DAZN broadcast of the Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte card in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center on Saturday, December 2.

Arnold Barboza Jr: “I’m ready for the big fights. I’m ready for the big events, I’m ready to fight in LA where I was born and raised. I feel that Golden Boy and Oscar will deliver this for me and they stepped up and gave me what I asked for.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “The mold of a Golden Boy fighter is talent and hunger to become a world champion, which are all the qualities that Arnold Barboza Jr. possesses. We will position him to fight for a world title belt in the very near future. We’re the best in the business at building the next generation of stars and Arnold Barboza Jr. will put the 140 pound division on notice.”

Manager Rick Mirigian: “Value is not determined by those who set the price, value is determined by those who choose to pay it. Golden Boy has placed a high value on Barboza and wasted no time to show it.”