Two-weight world champion Natasha Jonas (14-2-1, 9 KOs) will defend her IBF welterweight world title against former unified world champion Mikaela Mayer (19-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Jonas will be making the first defense of the IBF crown she claimed with an emphatic stoppage win over Canadian Kandi Wyatt earlier this year, having previously unified the WBC, WBO and IBF junior middleweight world titles.

Newly crowned British champion ‘Little Leaver’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (22-4-1, 10 KOs) also returns to action, defending his Lonsdale strap against former foe Zak Chelli (14-2-1, 7 KOs) in a repeat of their all-action 2020 contest that ended in a draw.

BOXXER Founder and CEO, Ben Shalom, said: “2024 promises to be a monumental year for BOXXER and Sky Sports, and we’re thrilled to kick things off with another massive night for women’s boxing as Natasha Jonas defends her world title against Mikaela Mayer in a matchup set to showcase the pinnacle of the sport. Natasha and Mikaela are two fantastic athletes – both former Olympians and world champions – from either side of the Atlantic, ready to put it all on the line to secure their legacy.”