All Star Boxing returns with its popular series “Panama Fight Night IV” on Friday December 1st featuring rising world ranked welterweight puncher WBA #11 WBO #11 Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (26-1-1, 18 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico against Ecuadorian Marlon “La Furia” Aguas (14-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round clash. The bout will air live from Centro de Combates in Panama City, Panama at 9PM / EDT on ESPN+ and ESPN Knockout.

“We are happy to be back with our 3rd show from Panama this year in a series that has already seen the rise of contenders to world champions like WBO interim jr flyweight titlist Rene “El Chulo” Santiago,” notes Tuto Zabala Jr President & CEO of All Star Boxing, Inc “Derrieck Cuevas is a young, hungry welterweight contender looking to close the year in big fashion.”

Derrieck Cuevas has been busy since joining the All Star Boxing stable, making his 4thappearance in a year. During his run, he has piled up 3 straight knockout wins and picked up a WBA FEDECENTRO title.

“Activity has been key, I’m more focused and ready thanks to my great team” notes Cuevas “Dec.1 we will continue to shine and get ready for a big 2024”

In other undercard action, World ranked jr flyweight contender WBC #10 WBO #13 Azael “Candelilla” Villar (19-2-4 15 KO’s) of Panama City, Panama faces former WBA gold minimumweight champion Ricardo “Ricky” Astuvilca (23-1 5 KO’s) of Lima, Peru in a 10-round battle. Villar is coming off a highly contested draw this past August against Gerardo Zapata. “The fight with Zapata cost me a title opportunity, I will not disappoint this time around” Closed Villar.

More undercard news to follow. 7 Total bouts round off the card. Doors open 7:00PM First Bell 7:30PM. The show is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Top Rank on ESPN+ & Master Promotions.