November 14, 2023
Boxing News

New date for Buatsi-Azeez clash

The WBA world title final eliminator clash between #1 and #2 world-ranked light heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 3 and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Buatsi (17-0, 13 KOs) and Azeez (20-0, 13 KOs) were set to meet on October 21st at The O2 but a back injury suffered by Azeez in his final training session forced the postponement of their all-British showdown. The rescheduled contest will now take place at The OVO Arena Wembley due to a lack of available dates at The O2.

January 13th was held by BOXXER as the targeted date at The O2 but a clash with the light heavyweight world title contest between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith meant Azeez’s coach Buddy McGirt, who also trains Smith, would be unavailable.

