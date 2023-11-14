By Gabriel F. Cordero

In an unexpected decision, the WBC announced at its annual convention in Uzbekistan that it will suspend cooperation with Boxrec.com, the official boxing recordkeeper, which the WBC has supported for more than a decade. At issue is Boxrec’s handling of the bridgerweight division (200-224 lbs.), which simply hasn’t been acknowledged since it was created by the WBC three years ago. Current WBC world champion Lukasz Rozanski (15-0, 14 KOs) does not have any title listed. His fights are written up as heavyweight without a title and he does not appear in any rankings.

The WBC is making an official request for Boxrec to support the bridgerweight classification and it will suspend cooperation for the time being until the update is implemented. The decision was immediately and firmly supported by the WBC Board of Governors on Tuesday afternoon during the presentation of the Boxrec representatives.