By Gabriel F. Cordero
In an unexpected decision, the WBC announced at its annual convention in Uzbekistan that it will suspend cooperation with Boxrec.com, the official boxing recordkeeper, which the WBC has supported for more than a decade. At issue is Boxrec’s handling of the bridgerweight division (200-224 lbs.), which simply hasn’t been acknowledged since it was created by the WBC three years ago. Current WBC world champion Lukasz Rozanski (15-0, 14 KOs) does not have any title listed. His fights are written up as heavyweight without a title and he does not appear in any rankings.
The WBC is making an official request for Boxrec to support the bridgerweight classification and it will suspend cooperation for the time being until the update is implemented. The decision was immediately and firmly supported by the WBC Board of Governors on Tuesday afternoon during the presentation of the Boxrec representatives.
99.99% think that bridgerweight idea and name as well is a bad joke for boxing, BoxRec is in that percentage
I’ll support BoxRec over the WBC any day! Mauricio Sulaiman, the wealthy Lebanese businessman who runs the WBC out of Mexico (where the fighters are), whom along with his late father, Jose, have made untold $millions through ridiculous sanctioning fees.
Oh, I had forgotten this: What about BoxRec returning the favor to WBC by suspending any support to boxers linked to this organization?