In an upset, Diego Ramirez (17-2, 5 KOs) scored a stunning second round TKO over WBO #13 ranked Bradley Skeete (28-3, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, Essex, England. Southpaw Ramirez dropped Skeete in round two with an overhand left, then got the stop with his follow-up barrage. Ramirez claimed The vacant WBO International title.

World-rated super flyweight Sunny Edwards (10-0, 3 KOs) defeated Junior Granados (16-6-1, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision (99-91, 97-92, 98-91) to win the vacant WBO International jr bantamweight title.