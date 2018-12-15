Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (25-2, 19 KOs) scored a third round KO over Alexander “The Great” Flores (17-2-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Horncastle Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand. Parker made good on his promise to be “meaner” in the ring. He dropped Flores with a right hand in round three, then finished him in brutal fashion with a barrage of heavy blows.

In the co-feature, unbeaten heavyweight Junior Fa (16-0, 9 KOs stopped Rogelio Omar Rossi (20-7-1, 13 KOs in the first round.