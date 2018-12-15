Former two-division world champion Juergen Braehmer (50-3, 36 KOs) was victorious his first start in 14 months with a fifth round TKO against Pablo Daniel Zamora Nievas (33-17-1, 19 KOs) in a super middleweight bout on Saturday at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany. In his last fight, the 40-year-old Braehmer defeated current WBA “regular” middleweight champion Rob Brant in a WBSS match.

Heavyweight Christian Hammer (24-5, 14 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over previously unbeaten Michael Wallisch (19-1, 12 KOs) in a bout for the WBO Euro belt.

In the best bout of the night, light heavyweight Sven Fornling (15-1, 7 KOs) defeated Karo Murat (32-4-1, 21 KOs) by twelve-round unanimous decision for the IBO world title. Scores 116-109, 115-110, 115-110. Both fighters on the canvas.

Unbeaten welterweight Sebastian Formella (20-0, 10 KOs) cruised past Betuel Ushona (36-6-1, 9 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for the newly established WBO “global” title. Scores 117-111, 119-109, 119-109.