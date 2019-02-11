WBC super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (24-0, 16 KOs) scored a hard-fought twelfth round majority decision over Jose “Chon” Zepeda (30-2, 25 KOs) on Sunday night in front of 14,034 fans at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California. It was a close fight. Ramirez applied the pressure and won by scores of 114-114, 115-113, 116-112.

Bob Arum: “It was a good, competitive, fight. I’m not the most unbiased judge, I had Jose winning 116-112. Jose closed the fight strong to win it. But give credit to Zepeda. He came to win and put on a great show.”