Former WBO lightweight champion Ray Beltran (36-8-1, 22 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over previously unbeaten Hiroki Okada (19-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super lightweight fight on Sunday night at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California. Beltran dropped Okada in round two, but Okada rocked Beltran later in the round. Beltran dropped Okada twice more in round nine to end it. Time as 2:09.

Unbeaten featherweight Carlos Castro (22-0, 9 KOs) outpointed former world title challenger Genesis Servania (32-2, 15 KOs) over ten. Scores 99-91, 100-90, 98-92.

18-year-old lightweight Gabe Flores Jr. (12-0, 5 KOs) went the full six against Alex Rynn Torres (6-3, 3 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 60-54, 59-55.

Unbeaten super featherweight Andy “El Tiburon” Vences (22-0-1, 12 KOs) outscored Dardan Zenunaj (14-6, 11 KOs) over eight uneventful rounds. Scores were 80-72 across the board.

In a big upset, unheralded super lightweight Cristian Coria (29-7-2, 13 KOs) laid out Joel Diaz Jr (24-2, 20 KOs) with a left hook to the chin in round three.

Fresno featherweight Isidro Ochoa (7-0, 3 KOs) stopped Jesus Guzman (6-3, 4 KOs) in round five.

Heavyweight Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (2-0, 2 KOs), the 6-foot-6 puncher who represented Italy at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored a first round TKO over Andrew Satterfield (4-1, 2 KOs).