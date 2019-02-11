Unbeaten middleweight prospect Ramadan Hiseni (11-0, 4 KOs) of Switzerland will look to win his first major title as a professional against Christian Schembri (14-5, 6 KOs) of Malta on April 27 at the Festhalle Rüegerholz in Frauenfeld, Switzerland. Hiseni will be looking to win the vacant WBC youth silver middleweight title in the 10 round main event.

It has been a long drought for Switzerland in terms of a native born to have won a world title in boxing. The 22-year-old Hiseni has been successful at the domestic level and is the hope to end that drought. Albeit, not overnight. His team is well aware the leap from domestic to international is a serious one and have made immediate adjustments to his training regime for this fight.

Hiseni will head to Las Vegas where he will be trained by Jeff Mayweather at the Mayweather Boxing Club. Mayweather is looking forward to working with Hiseni.

“Credit to his manager Hani Guertner for creating the opportunity for us to work together. Ramadan is humble, talented, and willing to learn. I can’t ask for anything more than that as a trainer. I have led fighters from multiple countries to winning world titles and look to continue that trend with Ramadan.”

Schembri for his part will have former world champion Donnie Lalonde in command of his corner. Lalonde is best known for his fight with Sugar Ray Leonard where he had Leonard down early in the fight before going on to lose his crown and the fight to Leonard.