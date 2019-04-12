Peter Quillin 167.6 vs. Caleb Truax 167.8

(IBF super middleweight title eliminator)



Sergiy Derevyanchenko 159 vs Jack Culcay 159.2

(IBF middleweight title eliminator)



Joey Spencer 156 vs. Osias Vasquez 155.4

Chris Colbert 132 vs. Mario Briones 132.2

José Miguel Borrego 145.4 vs. Hector Ambriz Suarez 143

Ve Shawn Owens 152.4 vs. Alexis Gaytan 155.2

Darwin Price 148 vs. Luis E. Florez 156.4

Uriel Lara 146.4 vs. Jeremiah De Los Santos 145

Money Powell Iv 164.8 vs. Christian Aguirre 162.2

Mycheal Teal 168.4 vs. Rene Nazare 170.2

Venue: The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Promoter: Warriors Boxing

TV: FS1