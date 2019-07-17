Boxeo Telemundo Ford continues its summer series this Friday. The main event is an all Mexico City showdown between former world champion Ganigan “El Maravilla” Lopez (35-9, 19 KOs) and former world title challenger WBO #5 WBC #7 Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-9-2, 13 KOs) at the famed Blackberry Auditorium. The bout is scheduled for the 10 rounds and the WBC Latino light flyweight title.

It’s a crossroads fight for both fighters. Lopez at 37 is looking for the opportunity to recover his crown. Juarez having just fought valiantly for the world title coming up short and is looking to win it if given another opportunity.

You have already been a world champion and were unsuccessful in your last fight challenging for one. How is your desire to become a world champion again at 37?

The desire and hunger is still very much there. I am determined to be a world champion again but first I must defeat Juarez to get back on track to a world title fight.

You have pretty much fought at or near the same weight your entire career. How hard is it to continue to make weight at this stage of your career?

It is a bit more difficult now which is why I remain in the top shape.

What advantages do you feel you can use in your favor in this matchup?

I have the height in my favor but he actually has good reach even though he is shorter.

What is your preferred style of fighting when you’re at your best?

When at my best I am boxing intelligent and mixing my punches well. I will have to be smart in there with Juarez. I cannot be careless at all.

What should the television viewing audience expect in your fight on Friday?

The inner-city rivalry produces some exciting fights. This one is going to be a very interesting one. The one who makes the fewest mistakes will be victorious on Friday.

* * *

The co-main event of the night features light flyweight Alejandro “Pacquiao” Villaseñor Hernandez (9-3) squaring off against Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (23-18) over 8 rounds. The special attraction bout sees the return of upset artist Giovanni Garcia (6-2) facing Miguel Angel Luna (5-4) over 6 rounds.

“Baby” Juarez Vs. “Maravilla” Lopez airs this Friday July 19th 11:35EST/10:35 CT Check local listings on Telemundo in the U.S and on Wasssport.TV in Mexico and all of Latin America.