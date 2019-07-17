Amir Khan has announced that he is fighting on November 8 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and he says he has been told that an agreement has been signed to fight Manny Pacquiao. The Pacquiao camp has denied it.
It wouldn’t surprise me. He can’t beat a top fighter anymore, yet he’s handed one title fight after another.
Khan shouldn’t fight anyone who has pop. He can win six rounds easy but eventually he will slow down and get caught on the chin