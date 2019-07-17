July 17, 2019
Amir Khan has announced that he is fighting on November 8 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and he says he has been told that an agreement has been signed to fight Manny Pacquiao. The Pacquiao camp has denied it.

  • It wouldn’t surprise me. He can’t beat a top fighter anymore, yet he’s handed one title fight after another.

  • Khan shouldn’t fight anyone who has pop. He can win six rounds easy but eventually he will slow down and get caught on the chin

