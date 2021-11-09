Triller Fight Club has announced the full card for the debut of “Triad Combat” set for November 27 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX and live on pay-per-view. Triad Combat is a new team sport featuring boxers vs. MMA fighters in a triangle ring over two-minute rounds using “crossover gloves” and with holding allowed.

Here is the lineup, boxers listed first:

Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev vs. Frank Mir (heavyweight)

Alexander ‘The Great’ Flores vs. Matt Mitrione (heavyweight)

Sakio ‘The Scorpion’ Bika vs. Mike Perry (light heavyweight)

Brian Vera vs. Derek ‘The Stallion’ Campos (super middleweight)

Scott ‘Cujo’ Sigmon vs. Albert Tumenov (light heavyweight)

Henry ‘The Hitman’ Gigliotti vs. Steven ‘Golden’ Graham (welterweight)

Angelina Hoffschneider vs. Alexa Culp