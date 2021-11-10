By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #7 light-middleweight Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) is confident he can score a late round stoppage over WBO #1 Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) on November 17 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney televised on Foxtel Main Event pay-per-view.

“My condition has gotten better and also my punch is now very, very powerful so I can beat Tim Tszyu,” Inoue told WA Today. “I respect his results because Tim Tszyu has not lost. I respect also his boxing technique and I basically respect everything about him. But towards the end of the fight, I’m thinking of knockout. That’s how I’m practicing.”

Takeshi Inoue suffered his only loss in a WBO world title bout to then-WBO champion Jaime Munguia by points decision in 2019.

Promoters of Tszyu-Inoue are George and Matt Rose No Limit Promotions.