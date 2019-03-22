IBF #1 heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev is ready to make a splash in his U.S. debut. Pulev (26-1, 13 KOs) will take on Bogdan Dinu (18-1, 14 KOs) on ESPN in the 10-round main event Saturday evening at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. Two days before they enter the ring, this is what Pulev and Dinu had to say.



Kubrat Pulev: I need to concentrate at all times in the ring, be focused and then knock him out. I want the knockout real bad. That is all I think about. Me getting my hand raised, looking down at him.

“After this, we want Oscar Rivas. We fought at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Rivas won that fight in a decision, and it still torments me. I want that fight bad and am asking Top Rank to do it. I saw what Rivas did to Jennings, but Rivas will pay the price for doing what he did to me at the Olympics.

“First, we must deal with — and get rid of — Dinu on Saturday night and move on.”

Bogdan Dinu: “A win means everything. Pulev is the mandatory challenger in the IBF, and with a win over him, I will be very close to getting my chance to fight for the heavyweight title.

“That defeat against (Jarrell) Miller was more meaningful than any of my wins. I feel that I jumped in at a very high level and the experience was good for me. If I could box for 12 rounds the way I boxed the first three rounds against Miller, I can beat anyone. I am prepared to do that now.”

Other Bouts

Jessie Magdaleno vs. Rico Ramos, 10 rounds

(Vacant WBC USNBC featherweight title)

Maxim Dadashev vs. Ricky Sismundo, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Erick De Leon vs. Jose Luis Gallegos, 10/8 rounds, lightweight

Javier Molina vs. Abdiel Ramirez, 10/8 rounds, super lightweight

Chris van Heerden. vs. Mahonry Montes, 10/8 rounds, welterweight

Tyler McCreary vs. Roberto Castaneda, 8/6 rounds, featherweight

Bobirzhan Mominov vs. Jonathan Steele, 8/6 rounds, welterweight

David Kaminsky vs. Estevan Payan, 4 rounds, middleweight

Eric Puente vs. Alejandro Lopez, 4 rounds, lightweight.

Tervel Pulev vs. Mitch Williams, 8 rounds, cruiserweight