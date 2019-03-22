After his spectacular KO victory against McJoe Arroyo last Saturday, Luis “Pantera” Nery (29-0, 23 KOs) appeared before the media at the Mariscos Villa Marina in Tijuana to talk about his last bout and his plans for this year. Nery was accompanied by his promoter Fernando Beltran, the Zanfer Promotions CEO, and Guillermo Brito Jr. and his manager.



Fernando Beltran: “I think he did an excellent job and great work debuting in the United States on the right foot, just as should be done as a champion. Now the myth is over. We made 118 pounds in the United States so you can no longer say he’s not a bantamweight. We are very proud, even though the fight for the silver title was canceled. He said he would make 118 and he had no problems. Undoubtedly he’s the best bantamweight in the world and they have him rated as such.”

Beltran mentioned that Nery will seek the world title in the next few months, naming WBC champion Nordine Oubaali or WBA champion Naoya Inoue as possible fights that could be held in the United States.

Luis Nery: “I’m very happy, it was a tough fight, but we had prepared very well for this opponent, so luckily things went as we planned and now we’ll prepare for what’s next…I’d like to fight Nonito Donaire, that would be a great fight. But I think with my preparation and my natural boxing talent I can beat any of them.”