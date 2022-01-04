Triller Fight Club has announced that Triad Combat II will take place at the end of February and be headlined by a nine-round heavyweight clash between former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat ‘The Cobra’ Pulev and former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos with a venue and date to be announced shortly. Pulev smoked MMA legend Frank Mir in the opening round at Triad Combat I.

Additionally announced is a seven-round cruiserweight fight between former light heavyweight champion ‘Bad’ Chad Dawson and former UFC champion Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort. Dawson is a three-time former light heavyweight boxing champion who last fought in 2019. Belfort scored a first-round knockout over 58-year-old boxing legend Evander Holyfield last September.

Former WBO heavyweight boxing champion Shannon ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Briggs will be the boxing team captain and former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson will head the MMA squad.

Triad Combat takes place in a triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters using MMA gloves.