By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #2 bantamweight Jason Moloney (22-2, 18 KOs) has targeted WBC #1 bantamweight Nawaphon Kaikanha (51-1-1, 41 KOs) for a WBC elimination bout to get a shot at WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire.

“I want the WBC title, that’s the dream.“ Moloney said. “So if that means fighting Nonito Donaire then so be it. It’ll be a great fight against a great champion. Firstly I have to get past whoever they put in front of me in an eliminator and that looks to be a 51-1 fighter from Thailand, so that’s my objective as of now, but fighting Donaire was on my Christmas list last year!”

“Kaikanha is a quality fighter, you don’t get to WBC #1 if you’re not, but if I can’t get Donaire now, that’s the fight I really want so my team can put me in a position to fight Donaire.

“I can’t look past Kaikanha however. he’s a quality fighter and I wouldn’t want to fight anyone who wasn’t quality to be made mandatory for the world title.

“My team Dragon Fire Boxing led by Tony Tolj and Top Rank are looking to make that fight this year. Whether it’s in Australia or America I’m easy. I’ll travel anywhere to fight as I’ve shown before, and I will go wherever it takes to become world champion.”