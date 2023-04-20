Puello, campeón de las 140 libras de la AMB, fallo en prueba de VADA Según los informes, el campeón superligero de la AMB, Alberto Puello, falló una prueba VADA y su defensa programada contra Rolly Romero en Showtime el 13 de mayo en Las Vegas está cancelada. Puello supuestamente dio positivo por la sustancia prohibida clomifeno. Showtime todavía planea seguir adelante con la transmisión a partir de ahora, posiblemente con Romero ahora enfrentando al # 1 de la AMB, Ismael Barroso, por el título vacante en caso de que Puello sea despojado. Ruiz KOs al ex campeón Collazo en Florida "Pitbull" Cruz y "Rocky" Hernández en el "Martes de Café" del WBC Like this: Like Loading...

