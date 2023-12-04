Top Boxing News
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Haney’s movement and speed will give Prograis problems from the outside. Prograis has to be in range, in front of his opponent, and tends to get wide with his shots as he settles into exchanges. Not a real good habit to practice while fighting Haney. Prograis has a puncher’s chance in my opinion, but Haney’s style is way too complicated for Prograis to figure out. Prograis will use his athleticism with basic punches to rely on his offense once his instincts take over. Haney will take advantage of these openings and win with a UD.
What’s with Prograis’ s&c coach running his show? Who’s his boxing trainer? Call me old school, but what’s with even having a strength and conditioning coach? Just seems like another guy on the payroll. Most boxers and trainers are pretty knowledgeable about what it takes to get into top fighting shape, can an s&c coach offer that much more that will actually help a fighter in the ring? They often tend to be the loudest, most obnoxious megalomaniacs in camp. Like Devin Haney said in the vid- “You’re an s&c coach, you don’t know anything about boxing”
There is a lot of talking and I get the feeling they won’t deliver. I give credit to both fighters for taking each other on. There is alot to lose for both.
This is a crucial fight for Regis
If he wins he will recuperate all the time and recognition he lost after lose against Taylor
Good matchup
Hopefully it delivers.
And hopefully prograis isn’t too slow, to make a good fight here
Well Regis might be slow but he will balance that with his power
Haney too many punches but slaps
Regis less punches but with fire
To have a “bang” chance, you have ro have in front of you a guy that gives you room to land that “bang”, and Devin Haney is too elusive to allow that.