December 4, 2023
Unbeaten welters will war in Worcester

Unbeaten welterweights Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (12-0, 7 KOs) and Kenny “Lionheart” Larson (7-0-1, 5 KOs) collide in a ten-rounder for the vacant junior North American Boxing Federation (NABF) title on Saturday at the famed Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts. The action will be streamed live on PPV via BXNGTV.com

Other fights on the Granite Chin Promotions card include local light heavyweight favorite Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (21-1-3, 12 KOs) matched against Heber Rondon (20-5, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder, and local junior middleweight Khiary “Too Sharp” Gray (17-6, 13 KOs) against Jimmy “The Quiet Storm” Williams (18-13-2, 6 KOs) in a sixth-round bout.

Prograis-Haney Fight Week

