December 3, 2023
Boxing News

Ex-champ Magsayo returns Saturday

Former WBC featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (24-2, 16, KOs) returns to the ring Saturday against
Isacc Avelar (17-6, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California, formerly known as Thunder Studios. Magsayo is now fighting at junior lightweight.

“Coach Marvin (Somodio) and I have been working on numerous parts of my game,” said Magsayo. “For instance, we are starting to pace ourselves better. I feel I’ll be stronger going into the later rounds with all the specialized conditioning we’ve been doing. Moving up to junior lightweight will make a big difference making weight, I’ll be a lot stronger in this division. It’s been a great training camp and I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”

Sakai edges Minagawa, keeps Japan 147lb belt

