October 5, 2021
Boxing News

Probellum inks former champ Regis Prograis

Probellum, the new promotional outfit headed by Richard Schaefer, has announced the signing of former WBA super lightweight world champion Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 KOs). Prograis is currently ranked #3 with the WBC, #4 with the WBA, #5 with the IBF and #7 with the WBO.

He joins unbeaten welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis in the Probellum stable. “This is just the start of what will be an extremely stacked roster of talent at Probellum,” said Schaefer.

News on when Prograis will have his first fight under the Probellum promotional banner will be announced soon.

