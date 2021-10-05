Boxeo Telemundo launches its Fall series next Friday, October 15th with a clash between two world-ranked contenders in the light flyweight division. WBA Fedecentro champion #15 ranked Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (14-4-1, 8 KOs) defends his title against WBC #14 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-19, 19 KOs) in the ten round bout at the famed Auditorio BB in Mexico City.

Boxeo Telemundo stays in Mexico City on October 22 from the Gimansio Deportivo Ocenia. The final stop takes place on October 29th at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.