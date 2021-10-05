Light heavyweight contenders Robin Krasniqi and Dominic Bösel faced off at their final press conference before Saturday’s rematch at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany. Krasniqi kayoed Bösel for the WBA interim title in their first fight. The WBA has since done away with interim titles, so this bout will be a WBA eliminator. The IBO belt is also in play. A crowd of 5,000 will be allowed into the building. ARD will televise in Germany.

Robin Krasniqi: I have given everything for this fight. No one is as disciplined as I am in preparation, no vacation, no time off, nothing! On Saturday I will be at my best.

Dominic Bösel: If I mess up this fight again, I won’t be seen on the big boxing stage again. Anyway, there are no more excuses because I got through the preparation without a cold or injury.

In other action, German domestic heavyweight champion Peter Kadiru (11-0, 6 KOs) defends against Boris Estenfelder (11-2-1, 7 KOs) and cruiserweight Roman Fress (13-0, 8 KOs) defends his WBO Inter-Conti title against Luca D’Ortenzi (15-1, 4 KOs).