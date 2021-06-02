Professional boxing returns to the state of Alabama on July 24th in Pell City as One One Six Boxing Promotions presents “Logan Martin Rumble 2.” The event will be held at full capacity. Several undefeated prospects like Eduardo Aguilar, Jimmy Ford lll, Saben Cura, and Jesse Walters are scheduled to make an appearance.

Eric Perry (3-0) will be fighting for the vacant USBF heavyweight championship against an opponent to be named at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased now on Eventbrite, search Logan Martin Rumble from prices $30-$500. Doors set to open at 4PM with the opening bell being 5PM. The location will be Pell City High School, 1300 Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, AL 35125. Tickets will also be available at the gate if the event has not sold out prior. Any questions call (256)458-2341.

Former Fightnews.com writer Christian Schmidt will be the announcer.