June 1, 2021
Boxing News

New Badou Jack opponent named

Showtime has officially announced that former world champion Badou Jack (23-3-3, 13 KOs) will now face Dervin Colina (15-0, 13 KOs) in the co-feature of Sunday’s Mayweather-Paul pay-per-view telecast.

Colina is currently rated #13 by the WBA in the super middleweight division. Jack-Colina will be a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Jack was originally slated to challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal, but Pascal tested positive for three banned substances and was removed from the card.

Triller announces Lampley as new voice

