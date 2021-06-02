Showtime has officially announced that former world champion Badou Jack (23-3-3, 13 KOs) will now face Dervin Colina (15-0, 13 KOs) in the co-feature of Sunday’s Mayweather-Paul pay-per-view telecast.

Colina is currently rated #13 by the WBA in the super middleweight division. Jack-Colina will be a ten-rounder at light heavyweight. Jack was originally slated to challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal, but Pascal tested positive for three banned substances and was removed from the card.