Triller Fight Club today announced that it has signed former HBO blow-by-blow man Jim Lampley as its new lead voice calling the action at ringside. Lampley will begin his multi-fight deal with the June 19 Triller Fight Club card at Miami’s loanDepot park, which will feature ‘The Takeover’ Teófimo López (16-0, 12 KOs) defend his undisputed lightweight world titles (IBF, WBC, WBO, WBC) for the first time against mandatory challenger ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr. (19-0, 12 KOs).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Great to hear Lampley is back!
They got to JIM!!!!
Lampley is one of the best!!! Great to here he is back!!
Lampley and Bernstein will bring legitimacy and structure to the broadcast. As of now, they are everywhere. Ok Jim!!!
I always liked “Lamps”. He said that he got hired because of his hair. Why can’t I have hair like Lamps?
Good move. Adds a pro flavor to the whole thing.