Triller announces Lampley as new voice Triller Fight Club today announced that it has signed former HBO blow-by-blow man Jim Lampley as its new lead voice calling the action at ringside. Lampley will begin his multi-fight deal with the June 19 Triller Fight Club card at Miami’s loanDepot park, which will feature ‘The Takeover’ Teófimo López (16-0, 12 KOs) defend his undisputed lightweight world titles (IBF, WBC, WBO, WBC) for the first time against mandatory challenger ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr. (19-0, 12 KOs). Full capacity allowed at Vegas fights again

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

