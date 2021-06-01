June 1, 2021
Full capacity allowed at Vegas fights again

Almost 16 months since Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in front of a sold-out Las Vegas crowd, Top Rank, in accordance with Nevada regulations, returns to full capacity with June’s trio of events at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The three-week run commences Saturday, June 12 with former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs), who will fight Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs) for the vacant WBO interim junior lightweight world title. In the 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (28-3, 13 KOs) fights the undefeated Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs).

One week later, WBA/IBF bantamweight world champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) defends his world titles against mandatory challenger Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas (30-2-1, 20 KOs), Mikaela Mayer (14-0, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of her WBO female junior lightweight world title against Erica Farias (26-4, 10 KOs), and NABF featherweight champion Adam Lopez (15-2, 6 KOs) takes on former junior featherweight world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The action concludes June 26, as former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) fights hard-charging Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round lightweight bout, and former middleweight world champion Rob “Bravo” Brant (26-2, 18 KOs) battles the unbeaten Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (9-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.

