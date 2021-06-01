Floyd Mayweather has made some bold declarations ahead of his boxing match against Logan Paul. In a promotional video for sports betting outfit BetOnline.ag, Mayweather guaranteed that the exhibition fight will end before the allotted eight rounds.

The fight between Mayweather and Paul, scheduled for this Sunday on Showtime pay-per-view, is an exhibition boxing match where rules allow for a maximum of eight rounds. However, Mayweather warned viewers not to expect a complete, eight-round bout.

“This fight will not go the distance, I promise. Bet on it,” Mayweather said.

He also stated that he will absolutely knock Paul down, and that bettors should bank on it happening. The oddsmakers’ numbers project the same as the odds are -350, implying a 77.8% probability Paul will fall.

“Will Logan Paul hit the canvas? Absolutely, bet all of your money on it,” Mayweather said.

Whether or not these expectations come to fruition remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Mayweather is focused and not taking his opponent lightly. The five-division champ is a massive -14/1 (1/14) favorite against Paul, which means a bettor would have to risk $1,4/1 just to return $1/1 for a victory.

The legendary fighter makes a few more predictions for the prop bets that BetOnline.ag is offering ahead of the fight. You can find all of the available props below, and more will be added this week.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight Lines

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather -1400 (1/14)

Logan Paul +700 (7/1)

Method of Victory

Floyd Mayweather by KO, TKO or DQ 4/11

Floyd Mayweather by Decision or Technical Decisio 2/1

Logan Paul by KO, TKO or DQ 8/1

Draw or Technical Draw 14/1

Logan Paul by Decision or Technical Decision 28/1

Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will the fight end in the first round?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Floyd Mayweather – Round Betting

Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1 7/2

Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2 15/4

Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3 11/2

Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4 15/2

Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5 19/2

Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6 11/1

Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7 12/1

Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8 14/1

Logan Paul – Round Betting

Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1 25/1

Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2 25/1

Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3 33/1

Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4 33/1

Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5 40/1

Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6 50/1

Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7 66/1

Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8 66/1

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Props

To have hood over head during walkout?

Both 4/5

Logan Paul only 2/1

Floyd Mayweather only 5/2

Neither 7/2

What will happen first before fight?

Mayweather takes off hood -200 (1/2)

Mayweather takes off mask +150 (3/2)

Will fighters touch gloves before opening bell?

Yes +175 (7/4)

No -250 (2/5)

Total Pay Per View Buys

Over/Under 3 Million

Will Jake Paul join Broadcast crew During Main Event?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -700 (1/7)

What will be said first by broadcast team?

50-0 5/4

YouTube 3/2

McGregor 5/2

Rope-a-dope 5/1

What will Happen During Fight?

Paul loses Mouthpiece 2/1

Mayweather loses Mouthpiece 3/1

Paul delivers low blow 3/1

Mayweather delivers low blow 5/1

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down 6/1

Either fighter be knocked unconscious 7/1

Either fighter admitted to hospital after fight 10/1

Jake Paul enter ring during a round of fight 10/1

Paul gets tooth knocked out 28/1

Mayweather gets tooth knocked out 33/1

Paul bites Mayweather 50/1

Mayweather bites Paul 66/1

First to Bleed

Logan Paul -600 (1/6)

Floyd Mayweather +350 (7/2)

Will Floyd Mayweather Bleed?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

Will Logan Paul Bleed?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Which part of Logan Paul bleeds first

Lip/Mouth 7/4

Eye 2/1

Eye/Socket/Brow 2/1

Nose 5/2

Ear 4/1

Any other area on Head/Neck 5/1

Anywhere below neck 5/1

Cheek 6/1

Who will Logan Paul call out in ring after fight?

Conor McGregor -200 (1/2)

Other +150 (3/2)

Knockdowns

Floyd Mayweather to be knocked down +550 (11/2)

Floyd Mayweather not to be knocked down -1000 (1/10)

Logan Paul to be knocked down -350 (2/7)

Logan Paul not to be knocked down +225 (9/4)

Either boxer to get knocked down -375 (4/15)

No Knockdowns +240 (12/5)

Which fighter will be knocked down first?

Logan Paul -1000 (1/10)

Floyd Mayweather +550 (11/2)

* * *

Floyd’s video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPi3wEiBQLs/