Floyd Mayweather has made some bold declarations ahead of his boxing match against Logan Paul. In a promotional video for sports betting outfit BetOnline.ag, Mayweather guaranteed that the exhibition fight will end before the allotted eight rounds.
The fight between Mayweather and Paul, scheduled for this Sunday on Showtime pay-per-view, is an exhibition boxing match where rules allow for a maximum of eight rounds. However, Mayweather warned viewers not to expect a complete, eight-round bout.
“This fight will not go the distance, I promise. Bet on it,” Mayweather said.
He also stated that he will absolutely knock Paul down, and that bettors should bank on it happening. The oddsmakers’ numbers project the same as the odds are -350, implying a 77.8% probability Paul will fall.
“Will Logan Paul hit the canvas? Absolutely, bet all of your money on it,” Mayweather said.
Whether or not these expectations come to fruition remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Mayweather is focused and not taking his opponent lightly. The five-division champ is a massive -14/1 (1/14) favorite against Paul, which means a bettor would have to risk $1,4/1 just to return $1/1 for a victory.
The legendary fighter makes a few more predictions for the prop bets that BetOnline.ag is offering ahead of the fight. You can find all of the available props below, and more will be added this week.
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight Lines
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul
Floyd Mayweather -1400 (1/14)
Logan Paul +700 (7/1)
Method of Victory
Floyd Mayweather by KO, TKO or DQ 4/11
Floyd Mayweather by Decision or Technical Decisio 2/1
Logan Paul by KO, TKO or DQ 8/1
Draw or Technical Draw 14/1
Logan Paul by Decision or Technical Decision 28/1
Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?
Yes +200 (2/1)
No -300 (1/3)
Will the fight end in the first round?
Yes +300 (3/1)
No -500 (1/5)
Floyd Mayweather – Round Betting
Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1 7/2
Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2 15/4
Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3 11/2
Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4 15/2
Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5 19/2
Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6 11/1
Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7 12/1
Floyd Mayweather by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8 14/1
Logan Paul – Round Betting
Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 1 25/1
Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 2 25/1
Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 3 33/1
Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 4 33/1
Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 5 40/1
Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 6 50/1
Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 7 66/1
Logan Paul by KO/TKO/DQ Round 8 66/1
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Props
To have hood over head during walkout?
Both 4/5
Logan Paul only 2/1
Floyd Mayweather only 5/2
Neither 7/2
What will happen first before fight?
Mayweather takes off hood -200 (1/2)
Mayweather takes off mask +150 (3/2)
Will fighters touch gloves before opening bell?
Yes +175 (7/4)
No -250 (2/5)
Total Pay Per View Buys
Over/Under 3 Million
Will Jake Paul join Broadcast crew During Main Event?
Yes +400 (4/1)
No -700 (1/7)
What will be said first by broadcast team?
50-0 5/4
YouTube 3/2
McGregor 5/2
Rope-a-dope 5/1
What will Happen During Fight?
Paul loses Mouthpiece 2/1
Mayweather loses Mouthpiece 3/1
Paul delivers low blow 3/1
Mayweather delivers low blow 5/1
Both Fighters to be Knocked Down 6/1
Either fighter be knocked unconscious 7/1
Either fighter admitted to hospital after fight 10/1
Jake Paul enter ring during a round of fight 10/1
Paul gets tooth knocked out 28/1
Mayweather gets tooth knocked out 33/1
Paul bites Mayweather 50/1
Mayweather bites Paul 66/1
First to Bleed
Logan Paul -600 (1/6)
Floyd Mayweather +350 (7/2)
Will Floyd Mayweather Bleed?
Yes +250 (5/2)
No -400 (1/4)
Will Logan Paul Bleed?
Yes -150 (2/3)
No +110 (11/10)
Which part of Logan Paul bleeds first
Lip/Mouth 7/4
Eye 2/1
Eye/Socket/Brow 2/1
Nose 5/2
Ear 4/1
Any other area on Head/Neck 5/1
Anywhere below neck 5/1
Cheek 6/1
Who will Logan Paul call out in ring after fight?
Conor McGregor -200 (1/2)
Other +150 (3/2)
Knockdowns
Floyd Mayweather to be knocked down +550 (11/2)
Floyd Mayweather not to be knocked down -1000 (1/10)
Logan Paul to be knocked down -350 (2/7)
Logan Paul not to be knocked down +225 (9/4)
Either boxer to get knocked down -375 (4/15)
No Knockdowns +240 (12/5)
Which fighter will be knocked down first?
Logan Paul -1000 (1/10)
Floyd Mayweather +550 (11/2)
* * *
Floyd’s video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPi3wEiBQLs/
What is comedy show of box,
Why not fight his brother who is at least 3-0 and more active recently… Where is this going for Floyd? Yes he’s a legend and all but Manny Pacquiao is fighting a dangerous opponent in Spence while Floyd is, I don’t know what he’s doing anymore.
You do realize he’s going to fight Jake right? Its a part of the story line and Floyd will get a double money grab.
It’s just an exhibition. Boxing history is filled with them. Ali ‘boxed’ NFL players in exhibitions.
yeah it’s a strange situation really. Exhibitions have always been a thing, but modern technology means they garner much more interest. As a result, it seems like people are making way too much money for something so trivial. Difficult to know who to be mad at really. I am going to the event anyway because I am a fucking idiot haha. Also an excuse to go to Miami haha
@CB-I guess it would be kinda fun to go to the fight. I mean, I honestly don’t think I’ll be doing anything more exciting this weekend…go to the fight, be around all the excitement, check out some beautiful women in Miami and attending the fight, witness this travesty live!!! As lame as the idea is, it sounds like a good time to me!
You should get another hobby Kris if you call this farce entertainment.
Haha thanks for your support. I even bought a ludicrously bright jacket for the trip
I don’t know, Joey Buttafuoco said the same thing before he fought Chyna, and he didn’t knock her out.
Don’t be so sure, Floyd.
Don’t be so sure.
There’s no reason this fight should go beyond the first round. Mayweather was an Olympic boxer, a 5 weight division World Champion, 50-0, beating the best fighters over past 3 decades, and arguably the best fighter of the past 30 years. Logan has a total of two fights, both against a fellow YouTube star. I guess the first was a draw, and the second was somehow sanctioned as a pro fight, and he lost! Size and age difference mean very little in this case. Mayweather should be able to end things the very second he chooses to do so. He’ll prolly ride it out a little and try to give the moron fans their moneys worth, that’s the only way this fight goes beyond a round.
The Paul Brothers are a bigger fugazi than COVID and Biden. I hope Mayweather knocks both of them out.
I would rather pay to see Obama & Biden lip lock, then smoke Newports for 2 minutes, then watch this shit.
Whomever pays for this is a fucking retard.
Mayweather is besmirching his legacy, and he does not give a shit. And why should he? Anyone that pays for this is a fucking retard. No crime on Mayweather’s part.
See how all of you gave Haney crap even though he put on such a dominant performance, I don’t blame Floyd for fights like this. Screw the fan and make your money. Some fighters put themselves on the line and so-called fans hate on them. Fxxx the fans. Make the money.
I am sooo stoked for this “fight”.
Just kidding……………….