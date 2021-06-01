June 1, 2021
Boxing News

Jake Paul vs. UFC fighter on Showtime

By TMZ.com

It’s official — Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent is ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley!! Both sides have signed contracts to clash on August 28 on Showtime Championship Boxing — and Jake is already talking all sorts of trash!

“I have a list of people I plan on knocking out and as I enter my fourth pro fight,” Paul said … “I am excited to cross the first one off the list by challenging myself against Tyron Woodley, a 5 time UFC Champion known for his knockout power.”

24-year-old Paul is 3-0 as a pro, with victories over Nate Robinson and UFC fighter Ben Askren.

39-year-old Woodley won the UFC welterweight championship in 2016 with a ferocious knockout of legendary striker Robbie Lawler. He has victories over stars like Carlos Condit, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Darren Till.

But, Woodley is currently on a 4-fight losing streak — after falling to stars like Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington.

Jake insists he isn’t afraid of Woodley — saying, “Tyron ran his mouth a little too much in the locker room when I knocked out his best friend Ben and earned himself a top spot on the Problem Child death list.

“Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best MMA fighters in the world but will be dropped by a Disney teen star in 2 rounds.

“Maybe this time Dana White will actually be a man of his word and put his money on his former champion instead of trying to undermine my success like a jealous ex. Influencer vs MMA….let’s get it on. It’s Showtime.”

Story developing …

Mayweather: This fight will not go the distance
Last hurrah for Vukosa?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Jake Paul, you are not fooling anyone fighting poorly trained UFC wash-ups.

    Truth be told. Jake would not hold a candle to a 12-year-old amateur. Jake is a punk.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: