Preciado vence a Hernandez en 19 segundos por Telemundo en Kissimmee El peso súper gallo Belmar Preciado (21-3-1, 14 KOs) necesitó solo 19 segundos para destruir a Rodolfo “Fofo” Hernández (30-10-1, 28 KOs) y reclamar el título interino de Fedecentro de la AMB el viernes por la noche en el evento principal en el Centro de Eventos Osceola Heritage Park en Kissimmee, Florida. Un gancho de izquierda de Preciado al cuerpo puso a Hernández en la cubierta para rematarlo. El boxeo está de regreso en República Dominicana Candidata a pelea del año; Estrada TKOS11 Cuadra en CDMX y retiene título WBC

