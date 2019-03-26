Unbeaten WBO #14 ranked cruiserweight Dilan Prašovićz (10-0, 8 KOs) continues his climb towards a world title opportunity. Prašovićz of Montenegro will take on the heavy-handed Juan Ezequiel Basualdo (11-3-1, 10 KOs) of Argentina this Friday. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBO intercontinental cruiserweight title at stake. The site location will be the Splendid Grand Prix in Budva, Montenegro.

Prašovićz impressively knocked out an unbeaten Abraham Tabul last summer. His next opponent Basualdo was just world ranked last year following his KO upset of then 17-0 Jose Gregorio Ulrich. Prašovićz is only 24 but is already showing signs to be a special talent. He is not looking past Basualdo but a win could see him vault deep into the talent rich cruisrweight mix.