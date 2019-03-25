By Robert Coster

22-year-old Dominican bantamweight prospect Junior Almonte (11-0, 8 KOs) is facing countryman Angelo Munoz (18-15, 13 KOs) in Santiago, Dominican Republic, on March 31th. The baby-faced Almonte, nicknamed “Bombita” (Little Bomb) is a favorite to win the Prospect of the Year award.

In another bout, Armin Mrkanovic (9-3, 4 KOs) of Bosnia will go against Dominican veteran Wilmer Mejia (22-10-3, 16 KOs) for the WBA Fedecaribe cruiserweight title.

Also, in a clash of unbeaten cruiserweights, Sanderson Diaz (11-0, 8 KOs) and Johnny Encarnacion (5-0, 3 KOs) will face off.

Boxer/beauty queen Dyana Vargas (8-0, 5 KOs), a crowd darling, will also be on the 14 bout card.

Promotor: Berrido Boxing (matchmaker Frank Aybar)

Venue: Club Plaza Valerio, Santiago.