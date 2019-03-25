WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, from Mexico, held a press conference at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, to announce that the WBC super middleweight division ruling has been set.



WBC champion Anthony Dirrell will fight WBC champion in recess David Benavidez with Avni Yildirim participating on the same card. The winner between Dirrell and Benavidez will fight next against Yildirim.

The WBC is pleased with this resolution as a series of world interest will be happening in this important division.

Sulaiman said….

“I am very proud of these three fighters. Dirrell is a two time WBC champion who has overcome adversity and defeated cancer, Benavidez is a young man who has come back from the evils of recreational drugs and has found a path for a new life and Yildirim is a national hero hoping to become the first world champion from Turkey, who has dedicated his life with sacrifice and passion to make his dream come true” .

“This is what boxing is all about, the best fighting the best and I applaud the three sides for working together in this process” Sulaiman added.