Two Zanfer stars are headed to Argentina for tough fights on Saturday at Club Huracán in Buenos Aires.

Welterweight Jorge “Maromerito” Paez (40-12-2, 24 KOs) takes on unbeaten 22-year-old Gustavo Daniel “El Electrico” Lemos (20-0-0, 10 KOs). The son of former world champion Jorge “Maromero” Paez has some natural abilities, but desperately needs a win after losing his last three fights.

Also, the popular former female bantamweight champion Irma “Torbellino” García (19-3-1, 3 KOs) will challenge WBO champion Daniela Romina “Bonita” Bermúdez (24-3-3, 7 KOs) in a difficult fight. Bermúdez is a three-division champion who has wins over Marcela Eliana “Tigresa” Acuña, Mariana Juárez (in Mexico) and Tomomi Takano (in Japan).

Furthermore, Mexican female boxers have historically not done well in Argentina. There have been failed world title challenges by Jackie Nava (twice), María Elena Villalobos, Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz, Ana Arrazola, and most recently Sandra Robles.

Can Irma Garcia break the trend?