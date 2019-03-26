By Rick Scharmberg

Ismael Garcia (10-0-1, 4 KOs) will face Fabian Lyimo (23-8-2, 15 KOs) in the super welterweight main event on Saturday, March 30 at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Garcia, of Vineland, New Jersey, will be fighting for the first time in over 2 years. In his last bout, Garcia drew with hard punching Tyrone Brunson. Lyimo, of Tanzania, will be fighting for just the second time in the USA. The card is being promoted by Dee Lee Promotions, with Nick Tiberi doing the matchmaking.

Topping the undercard is popular Gulf War veteran Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco taking on veteran Michael Shanks in a heavyweight contest.

Unbeaten Brandon “King Bran” Mullins will meet Hassan Haggler in a middleweight bout.

“Jolt’n” Joey Tiberi battles Benjamin Borteye in a lightweight contest.

Hall of Fame promoter Diane Fischer has been a promoter of women’s boxing for many years. She continues that tradition by presenting two female bouts on this show.

Natalie Gonzalez takes on always-ready Karen Dulin in a super flyweight contest, while popular local fighter Schemelle “The Real Deal” Baldwin faces Monika Harrison in a super middleweight bout.

Vinnie Kirkley faces Corey Hope in a welterweight match.

Justin Riley takes on Hakim Smith in a lightweight bout.

Dillon Kasprzak takes on Mike Anderson in a middleweight contest.

Tickets prices are General Admission $45 in advance ($50 at the door) and Ringside $60 in advance ($65 at the door).

To purchase tickets, contact promoter Diane Fischer 609.868.4243, matchmaker Nick Tiberi 302.540.7203 or Joey Tiberi 302.650.8678.

Doors open at 6 PM with the first bout at 7 PM.