Pradabsri vence a Tanaka y retiene el título paja del WBC en Tailandia El campeón de peso paja del WBC Panya Pradabsri (39-1, 23 KOs) anotó una reñida decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre el difunto sub Norihito Tanaka (20-9, 10 KOs) el miércoles por la noche en Nakhon Ratchasima, Tailandia. Tanaka ejerció una fuerte presión, mientras que Pradabsri respondió de manera efectiva con buenas combinaciones. Después de ocho rondas, la puntuación abierta del WBC mostró a Pradabsri por delante 79-73, 78-74, 77-75 y ganó cómodamente 119-109 118-110 116-112. Cordina ante Rakhimov en EAU el 5 de noviembre Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

