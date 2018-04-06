April 6, 2018

Plenty of action in April for SA fans

By Ron Jackson

There will be plenty of action for South African fight fans during the month of April with a number of tournaments in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. There are two tournaments on Friday 6 April, with one in East London and the other in Pretoria.

On Friday, at the Orient Theatre in East London, the veteran 37-year-old Simphiwe Vetyeka (29-4; 17), a former South African bantamweight, IBO bantamweight, and featherweight, WBC International-junior-featherweight, WBA featherweight, and WBA International featherweight champion, returns to action when he meets 33-year-old South African lightweight champion Thompson Mokwana (23-11-2; 12) for the vacant WBO All Africa lightweight title.

Also on Friday, in Menlyn, Pretoria, at the Time Square, Xolisani Ndongeni (23-0; 12) from the Eastern Cape faces Namibian Abraham Ndaendopa (16-5; 5) in a clash for the vacant WBF lightweight belt.

On the same card is a bout between Xolani Mcotheli (15-4; 11), who defends his South African junior-welterweight title against former champion 37-year-old Warren Joubert (26-5-5; 11).

On Saturday 7 April, at the Kagiso Memorial Hall, Thato Bonokoane (8-1-2; 5) from Soweto goes in against Aubrey Masamba (6-4; 1) of Malawi for the vacant WBF All Africa junior-featherweight title.

On Sunday 8 April Sydney Maluleka (17-8; 9) meets Lerato Dlamini (10-1; 6) at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park for the vacant International WBC featherweight title, and on the same day South African featherweight champion Azinga Fuzile (9-0; 4) faces Immanuel Andeleki (8-5; 2) of Namibia for the vacant IBF All Africa Continental featherweight title at the Orient Theatre in East London.

Other fights scheduled for April are Chris Thompson (5-1; 4) against Akani Phuzi (3-0; 2) on Sunday 22 April for the vacant Gauteng cruiserweight title at the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg, and, on Saturday 28 April, in Mtubatuba, Innocent Matenga (11-4; 5) meets former South African flyweight champion Doctor Ntsele (21-10-1; 14) for the IBF All Africa bantamweight title.

On Sunday 29 April at the Gompo Hall in Duncan Village, East London, No 3 ranked mini-flyweight Ayanda Ndulane meets No 9 ranked Khanyiso Siko in a clash for the vacant Eastern Cape mini-flyweight title.

