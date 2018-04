WBA super welterweight champion Erislandy Lara is a slight -125 favorite over IBF champion Jarrett Hurd +100 for their 154-pound world title unification this Saturday on SHOWTIME from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

In the co-feature, former IBF super middleweight champion James DeGale is a big -500 pick to avenge his loss to current champ Caleb Truax +333.