Pangaman passes at 70

By Ron Jackson

Norman “Pangaman” Sekgapane who was a brilliant fighter, a potential world champion, passed away on Wednesday at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, South Africa, after a long illness. He was 70. Although he was based in Mahikeng, he spent months in and out of hospital in Johannesburg.

He was known as Pangaman; a panga being a large knife used to cut sugarcane and other plants. It was also a feared weapon. Sekgapane used his fists to do a similar king of job.

He was a professional from 1970 to 1980, a time when several SA boxers had colorful, imaginative nicknames. And there is no doubt that he was one of the best lightweights and junior-welterweights South Africa ever produced.

His nickname contributed in no small way to his popularity.

However, by the time Sekgapane fought Antonio “Kid Pambele” Cervantes for the WBA title, he was already in his ninth year as a professional and clearly past his peak. They met at the Independence Stadium in Mmabatho on August 26, 1978.

Cervantes had been hailed as a living legend and the 8,000 spectators soon found out why and the taller Colombian, in his 96th professional fight, stopped Sekgapane in the ninth round.

Sekgapane was born on March 12, 1948 at Tafelkop in the Koster district of North West Province. His parents later moved to Soweto.

He made his professional debut on April 4, 1970, winning on points over four rounds against Lloyd Zulu at Natalspruit near Germiston.

In his long career he beat top fighters like Shole Mokoena, Anthony “Blue Jaguar” Morodi, Joey Archer, Joe Tetteh, Jonathon Dele, Tadios Fischer, Langton Tinago and Everaldo Costa Azevedo.

His knockout win over Tetteh, a highly rated Ghanaian, and a points victory over Nigerian Dele earned Sekgapane a place on the World Boxing Council top-ten rankings list.

On May 26, 1973 he beat Anthony Morodi for the South African lightweight title and November 9 of the same year he outscored Jeremiah Nzelwane to take the vacant South African junior-welterweight title. He also went on to capture the Supreme SA junior-welterweight title when on January 29, 1977 he beat Dirk van der Westhuizen on a fourth round disqualification.

Despite the punishing schedule, Sekgapane also worked as a marketing manager at a leading concern.

Pangaman lost on points over ten rounds to Harold Volbrecht in bout that was voted the SA Fight of the Year for 1977.

In April 1978, Sekgapane won the vacant SA “supreme” lightweight title in an outstanding match-up. He outpointed Andries Steyn, one of the best lightweights in SA boxing history and a triple national champion. In a return match Steyn outpointed him in fight that was voted SA Fight of the Year.

Apart from being the first black South African to challenge for a world title, Sekgapane also topped the first multinational bill held in Cape Town. He was the first boxer to hold two “supreme” SA titles.

His last fight was in Durban on March 2, 1981. He was beaten on points by Gregory Clark, who went on to win the SA junior-middleweight and middleweight titles.

Sekgapane retired with a record of 51 wins, of which 21 came inside the distance, 15 losses and 2 draws.

He remained active in boxing, being a referee and judge for the North West Amateur Boxing Organisation. He also coached young fighters and served as a board member for the North West Province.

In later years, Sekgapane was supervisor of the Independence Stadium in Mafikeng.