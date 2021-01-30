IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant and challenger Caleb Truax both made weight for their world title clash on Saturday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Plant weighed 167.8 pounds, while Truax weighed 167.8. The whole card will be televised on FOX.

Michael Coffie 270.2 vs. Darmani Rock 261

Joey Spencer 158 vs. Isiah Seldon 156.6

Fernando Molina 136.4 vs. James DeHerrera 137

Rances Barthelemy 142.8 vs. All Rivera 143.2

Atif Oberlton 177.4 vs. Nathan Sharp 177.6

Brandyn Lynch 158.2 vs. Marcos Hernandez 160

Daniel Garcia 131.4 vs. Jose Delgado 130