January 29, 2021
Boxing News

Plant, Truax make weight

Plant Vs Truax Weigh In9
Photo: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant and challenger Caleb Truax both made weight for their world title clash on Saturday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Plant weighed 167.8 pounds, while Truax weighed 167.8. The whole card will be televised on FOX.

Michael Coffie 270.2 vs. Darmani Rock 261
Joey Spencer 158 vs. Isiah Seldon 156.6
Fernando Molina 136.4 vs. James DeHerrera 137
Rances Barthelemy 142.8 vs. All Rivera 143.2
Atif Oberlton 177.4 vs. Nathan Sharp 177.6
Brandyn Lynch 158.2 vs. Marcos Hernandez 160
Daniel Garcia 131.4 vs. Jose Delgado 130

