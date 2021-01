Weights from Tijuana Rafael Espinoza 127 vs. Carlos Ornelas 126

Dubiel Sánchez 156.5 vs. Guadalupe Rosales 154

Humberto Galindo 135.5 vs. Gregorio Soto 136.3 Sede: Grand Hotel, Tijuana, BC, Mx

Promotor: Zanfer

TV: TV Azteca Manny Pacquiao named WBA champion in recess

