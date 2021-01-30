Ismael Barroso 139 vs. Nestor Hugo Paniagua 142

Otar Eranosyan 129.2 vs. Juan Carlos Pena 129.2

(vacant NABA USA super featherweight title)

Mekhrubon Sanginov 153.2 vs. Quincy LaVallais 152

(vacant NABA-USA super welterweight title)

James Bacon 143.8 vs. Ramon De La Cruz Sena 145.2

Andrey Mangushev 191 vs. Milton Nunez 195.4

(vacant American Boxing Federation Atlantic cruiser title)

Siarhei Novikau 198.4 vs. Pablo Daniel Zamora Nievas 195

Juan Carrillo 176.2 vs. Khainell Wheeler 174.6

Tayre Jones 144 vs. Jurmain McDonald 148.2

Frank Diaz 130.2 vs. Elliott Brown 132

Kozimbek Mardonov 167.6 vs. Marcelo Ruben Molina 166.7

Emmanuel Austin 174.8 vs. Patrick Pierre 180.6

Venue: Four Ambassadors Hotel, Miami, Florida

Promoter: Warriors Boxing Promotions – Sabrina David, and M&R Boxing Promotions – Laura Ching

Fight can been watched live on M & R Boxing Promotions Facebook page