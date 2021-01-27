January 27, 2021
Plant a 50:1 favorite over Truax

Many oddsmakers have IBF super middleweight champ Caleb Plant listed as a 50:1 favorite against challenger Caleb Truax. Truax backers can get as much as +2750. The bout airs Saturday on FOX.

“I’ve always been the underdog and I embrace that role,” stated Truax. “I fight my best when I’m in that spot and I look forward to proving all the naysayers wrong again.”

  • Sounds about right. Anyone see Caleb Plant’s fight against Mike Lee who threw the fight by literally going down with any punch that landed? It was too hilarious. lol Yeah, Mike Lee the Subway sandwich one guy.

    • Trust me, Lee did not throw that fight. He literally sucks that bad! He’s from Chicago and should have been training at the same gym as the rest of us but daddy is rich so he got him Ronnie Shields as a trainer and he moved from Chicago only to become nothing in the sport of boxing. The dude is an absolute joke and we wouldn’t even know his name if it weren’t for his dad literally trying to pay his way to stardom.

