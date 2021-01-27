Many oddsmakers have IBF super middleweight champ Caleb Plant listed as a 50:1 favorite against challenger Caleb Truax. Truax backers can get as much as +2750. The bout airs Saturday on FOX.

“I’ve always been the underdog and I embrace that role,” stated Truax. “I fight my best when I’m in that spot and I look forward to proving all the naysayers wrong again.”